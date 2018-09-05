Home States Tamil Nadu

Government Order on separate exam for selection of teachers challenged

While they were awaiting appointment orders, the department issued the impugned July 20 GO, dispensing with the selection by awarding weightage marks.

Published: 05th September 2018 02:40 AM

Image used for representational purpose only.

CHENNAI: A writ petition has been filed in the Madras High Court to quash a GO, dated July 20 last, of the School Education department, which dispensed with the existing selection process and introduced a separate competitive examination for selection and appointment to the post of secondary grade teachers and BT Assistants through the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB).

Justice Satruhana Pujari, before whom the petition from Raji Priyadarshini of Arasupallipalayam in Tirupur and four others came up for hearing on September 3, ordered notice to the authorities concerned, returnable by September 14.

According to advocate G Sankaran, all petitioners, qualified with graduation and BEd degree, are eligible for appointment to the post of BT Assistants in the respective subjects as per the special rules for TN School Education Subordinate Service. After the advent of RTE Act, 2009, all wrote the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) conducted by the Teacher Recruitment Board (TRB) on April 30, 2017 and had secured pass marks. Consequently, they were called to attend certificate verification (CV) in July 2017, based on which they had been awarded weightage marks.

While they were awaiting appointment orders, the department issued the impugned July 20 GO, dispensing with the selection by awarding weightage marks. It has introduced a separate competitive examination for selection and appointment to the post of secondary grade teachers and BT Assistants through TRB.

Sankaran contended that the impugned GO is ex-facie against the law and the same is liable to be quashed inasmuch as it had been passed in violation of the provisions of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 NCTE’s regulations prescribing method of selection to the post of teacher and taking away accrued right of petitioners.

The NCTE, the Academic Authority notified  prescribed qualification for appointment to the post of teacher wherein the essential qualification for a person for appointment is that he/she should pass TET which will be conducted by the appropriate government. Further, it framed regulations in a notification which prescribes qualifying marks as per which the appropriate government should give weightage to the TET scores in recruitment process, Sankaran said, sought to quash the July 20 last GO.

