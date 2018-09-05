Hit by rise of diesel price, fishermen skip work

Harish Murali By

CUDDALORE: The rise in diesel prices has had a strong impact on Cuddalore fishermen’s lives. On Tuesday, most of them were seen having skipped going to sea due to rise in prices of fuel. They plan to skip work for the next few days too.

The 53-km long coast from Parangipettai till Thazhanguda comprises 49 fishing villages and houses a major chunk of the district’s population. The coast is known for its varieties of catch from the sea and a large part of the catch is exported to Kerala.

The fishermen, who usually take at least four days to return from the sea, carry 1,500- 2,000 litres of diesel. On Tuesday, diesel price was hovering around `75.

Speaking to Express, district president of the Tamil Nadu Meenavar Peravai M Subbarayan said that despite a `10 fuel rebate being provided to fishermen, the soaring fuel price makes it impossible to net a profit.

“The fishing season had just begun after the off-breeding period of 61 days. However, the fuel prices have hit us hard now. We hoped the prices but come down but it is taking a turn for the worse,” he added.

The fishing community here has appealed to the government to increase the fuel subsidy in order to help them continue their livelihood.

Fishermen along the coast of Tamil Nadu have raised concerns regarding the rise of fuel prices and its effect on their livelihood. In the past few days alone, fishing associations from Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Nagapattinam and Cuddalore districts have raised the issue and demanded government support or intervention to address the issue