NOCs to be granted under ‘single roof’ for Vinayaka Chathurthi celebrations

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government is prepared to introduce the ‘all-under-one-roof’ method for granting no objection certificates (NOCs) to persons or organisations applying for permission to install Vinayaka idols in public places and take out rallies, Advocate-General Vijay Narayan told the Madras High Court on Tuesday.

“The jurisdictional Assistant Commissioners of Police will receive the applications in cities and the DSPs in districts,” Vijay Narayan added. Agreeing also to relax the condition to get temporary power connection from the electricity department, the AG submitted that the organisers can take power supply from a neighbouring house or a shop, subject to the condition that written consent letters are obtained from them. Apropos to the height of the idols and vehicles used for processions, the AG told Justice R Mahadevan that a reasonable restriction can be applied. Recording the submission, the judge said that illegal tapping of electricity will not be tolerated any more in any case.

He will pass detailed orders incorporating the submissions of the AG, on August 5, he added. The issue pertains to a batch of writ petitions and PILs by various organisations and individuals seeking to relax the recent conditions imposed by the State on the celebration of Vinayaka Chathurti. The conditions imposed included applying to the appropriate authority at least a month prior to the function date, ban on use of bullock-carts and restriction on the height of idols.