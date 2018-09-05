Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil version of Narendra Modi’s book ‘Exam Warrior’released

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday received the first copy of the Tamil publication of the book ‘Exam Warrior’, written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami receiving the first copy of the Tamil version of ‘Exam Warrior’, written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday received the first copy of the Tamil publication of the book ‘Exam Warrior’, written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.  Governor Banwarilal Purohit released the book at the Raj Bhavan.

“The book is written in simple language that everyone can understand and will help students crack the State and Central competitive exams,” said Palaniswami speaking at the launch. He added that the book would play the role of a mother who counsels her ward during stressful exam time.

“In the introduction of the book, the PM has elaborated why he wrote the book, why the PM of a country has to write a book like this,” he said adding that this shows Modi’s interest in children and youth of India.
Releasing the Tamil version of ‘Exam Warrior, Purohit said, “It is a matter of great happiness for me to be releasing the Tamil publication of the book ‘Exam Warriors’. The book drives home the point that when it comes to examinations, there is no need to worry excessively or become nervous.”

The book is a collection of strategies called ‘mantras’ meant to ease stress and improve performance. One will also find a repository of information on yogasanas and breathing exercises which can be used while preparing for exams, Purohit said, adding that the book offers solutions for students experiencing nervousness, stress and breakdowns.

“The book targets a very important sector of the society: children and youth,” said Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam commending Modi’s efforts.

Pon Radhakrishnan,  Minister of State for Finance and Shipping, P Dhanapal, Assembly Speaker, KA Sengottaiyan, Minister for School Education, KP Anbalagan, Minister for Higher Education, Girija Vaidyanathan, Chief Secretary, R Rajagopal, Additional Chief Secretary to the Governor, Pradeep Yadav, Principal Secretary, and Srinivasan from Alliance Publications were also present.

