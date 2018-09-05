Tendering process challenged by egg suppliers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A group of egg suppliers has moved the Madras High Court for a direction to the TN government to permit the poultry farmers in other States to participate in the tender for supply of 50 lakh eggs per day for its prestigious noon meal scheme.

Contending that the government was trying to create an artificial economic barrier, by preventing suppliers from other States from participating in the tender for procurement of eggs valued over `200 crore per day, Appu Food Products and others have moved the High Court. They sought to quash the July 24 tender process.

According to the petitioners, the government was procuring eggs through State-wide tenders since 2012. But to the shock and surprise of all suppliers, on August 20 the government passed a GO, cancelling the tender and introduced zonal-level procurement for six months. The conditions permitted only actual poultry farmers to participate in tender, which is arbitrary, the petitioners said.

When the petitions came up for hearing before Justice R Mahadevan on Tuesday, Advocate-General Vijay Narayan submitted that the government has decided to float zonal wise tender not to favour anyone but to open the process for the participation of actual producers and to avoid middlemen. Recording the submissions, the judge adjourned the matter by a day.