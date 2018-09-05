Will challenge burial site of M Karunanidhi: Traffic Ramasamy

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Stating that he will file a fresh petition in two days against Madras High Court order allowing the burial of late DMK president M Karunanidhi at Anna Memorial on Marina Beach, activist Traffic Ramasamy, on Tuesday, said that he would continue his legal battle for the removal all four tombs of Dravidian leaders on the beach.

He further stated that film heroes would not shine in Tamil Nadu politics and that he would field some candidates in the upcoming elections. He reiterated that he had never withdrawn his petition against burial of political leaders in Marina beach and that his lawyer was threatened to sign the withdrawal form in order to facilitate Karunanidhi’s burial.

“While I was not party to the case filed by DMK praying the court to order State government to allow Karunanidhi’s burial in Marina, my name was misused without my knowledge,” he charged.