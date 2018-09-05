Home States Tamil Nadu

Will challenge burial site of M Karunanidhi: Traffic Ramasamy

He further stated that film heroes would not shine in Tamil Nadu politics and that he would field some candidates in the upcoming elections.

DMK president MK Stalin pays homage to Karunanidhi at Marina (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Stating that he will file a fresh petition in two days against Madras High Court order allowing the burial of late DMK president M Karunanidhi at Anna Memorial on Marina Beach, activist Traffic Ramasamy, on Tuesday, said that he would continue his legal battle for the removal all four tombs of Dravidian leaders on the beach.

He further stated that film heroes would not shine in Tamil Nadu politics and that he would field some candidates in the upcoming elections. He reiterated that he had never withdrawn his petition against burial of political leaders in Marina beach and that his lawyer was threatened to sign the withdrawal form in order to  facilitate Karunanidhi’s burial.

“While I was not party to the case filed by DMK praying the court to order State government to allow Karunanidhi’s burial in Marina, my name was misused without my knowledge,” he charged.

DMK president M Karunanidhi

Comments

