Home States Tamil Nadu

1.75 FSI hike won’t serve purpose: Federation of Tamil Nadu Flat and Housing Promoters Association

The proposed new rule permits 1.75 FSI for all category of roads, but in reality, the 1.75 FSI is achievable only on the 30 feet wide roads having the bigger plot extent.

Published: 06th September 2018 02:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 02:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Federation of Tamil Nadu Flat and Housing Promoters Association on Wednesday said that  the proposed increase in floor space index from 1.5 to 1.75 under the TN Combined Development Regulation and Building Rules will not serve 75 per cent of the population of Tamil Nadu, since 75 to 80 per cent of roads in Chennai and other parts of TN are less than 30 feet.

“The proposed new rule permits 1.75 FSI for all category of roads, but in reality, the 1.75 FSI is achievable only on the 30 feet wide roads having the bigger plot extent.  For roads less than 30 feet, the achievable FSI will be 1.30 to 1.35 only even after revising it to the FSI of 1.75,” said P Manishankar, state president, Federation of TN Flat & Housing Promoters Association.

Urging the state to reconsider this rule for uniform development on all roads, including those between 20 feet and 30 feet by providing stilt + 3 floors, he said the proposed common development rules are more favourable to the corporate builders.

“It is our request that the builders catering for all segments of housing should also be given a fair place in the proposed common development rules,” he added.

