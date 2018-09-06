Central Crime Branch gets three months to probe TNPSC scam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The division bench of the Madras High Court granted three months’ time to Central Crime Branch (CCB) to investigate the sensational TNPSC Group-1 recruitment scam and submit a comprehensive report.

The bench comprising Justice R Subbiah and Justice R Pongiappan passed the order, considering a request made by the CCB. Meanwhile, counsel for petitioner M Purushothaman argued that 148 cleared the written exam and were called for the interview, of which 74 were declared selected.

He requested the court to implead the remaining 74 unsuccessful candidates. There are chances that they might spill the beans.

The plea was , however, rejected, but the court granted liberty to the petitioner to move an impleading plea which might be taken up for consideration. The bench then posted the plea to the first week of December for further hearing.