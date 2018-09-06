Home States Tamil Nadu

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami distributes best teacher award's on Teacher's Day

School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan, Chief Secretary Girija Vaidhyanathan, Principal Secretary to the School Education Department Pradeep Yadav, and other dignitaries were present at the event.

Published: 06th September 2018 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 02:34 AM   |  A+A-

CM Palaniswami honours a teacher with Dr. Radharkrishnan Award in the city on Teachers’ Day while Deputy CM O Panneerselvam looks on | P Jawahar

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday presented the Dr Radhakrishnan awards to 373 government school teachers, Kamarajar awards to 960 students and “Thuimai Palli” (clean school) awards to 40 schools, celebrating the Teachers’ Day.

Speaking at the event, he said that the award-winning teachers had made exemplary contribution to education. “After their mothers, all children are most cared for by their teachers,” he said.

Palaniswami emphasised that the State government built 20 new primary schools this year. He added that 100 middle schools were upgraded to high schools and 100 high schools to higher secondary schools, this academic year. A total of 3,090 high schools will be given 10 computers each, and 2,939 higher secondary schools 20 computers each, he added.

“The future of the country rests on schools and students.  Teachers have an important responsibility of nurturing them. Such model teachers and students received awards today,” said Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

‘Indian’s quest for learning anchored in spiritual values’

Chennai: India’s quest for education is anchored in cultural, ethical, artistic and spiritual values fostered by our ancient gurukuls  and universities such as Takshashila and Naalanda, said Governor Banwarilal Purohit, speaking at a Teachers’ Day function organised by Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Mylapore, on Wednesday. While most of the countries observe the Teachers’ Day on October 5, India celebrates it on September 5, the birth anniversary of former President and philosopher Sarvepalli Radhakrishan. “The fact that he hails from Tamil Nadu is an added reason for us to celebrate Teachers’ Day with greater flourish,” he said.

