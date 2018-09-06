Conditions on Vinayaka Chathurti revelry to stay

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has rejected a plea to quash the GO, dated August 9 last, of the State government, which has stipulated guidelines and conditions on display of Vinayaka idols at public places, rallies and immersions as part of the Vinayaka Chathurti celebrations (September 13).

The GO was issued on the basis of the orders passed by a division bench of the High Court on August 23, 2017. Hence, it cannot be interfered with, the bench of Justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad said.

It was dismissing a PIL petition from S Sudalaiandi, an advocate and an ardent member of the RSS, on Wednesday.