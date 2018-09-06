Home States Tamil Nadu

Delegation meets with economists, politicos led by 15th Finance Commission Chairman NK Singh

Based on these sessions, the Commission will make recommendations for the period 2020-2025.

Published: 06th September 2018 02:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 02:27 AM   |  A+A-

A delegation led by Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam meeting N K Singh, the Chairman of the 15th Finance Commission, in New Delhi on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Leading economists of the region, representatives of recognised political parties, trade and industry and special officers of local bodies on Wednesday held a series of deliberations with a delegation led by 15th Finance Commission Chairman NK Singh on a wide range of issues. Based on these sessions, the Commission will make recommendations for the period 2020-2025.

The Commission is meeting Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, senior ministers, and officials at the secretariat on Thursday to have detailed discussions on the memorandum already submitted by the Tamil Nadu government on various issues faced by the State.  

Official sources said the State has been pointing out the unfair treatment meted out to it in the 14th Finance Commission recommendations and hence, the CM is likely to urge the 15th Finance Commission to set right the lacunae during the meeting.

“We are greatly enriched by the interactions with the experts and economists in understanding some of the  critical assumptions which are necessary for the Finance Commission to come up with appropriate recommendations at the end of the deliberations,” Singh told reporters.  

“Some of the suggestions put forward at the economists’ meeting include the variables, which need to be kept into account for estimating the nominal GDP, inflation on real GDP growth,  the risks and challenges ahead in making projections for the period of five years from 2020 to ‘25, the award period of the 15th Finance Commission,” Singh said.  

The Commission has also received suggestions on how to strengthen the framework to tackle global warming and climate change and its consequences on environment and treating that issue in broader sense like in adaptation and coastal erosion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
9 Things To Know About 'The Nun'
Shraddha Kapoor celebrates the success of 'Stree'
Gallery
TiFF is one of the largest film festivals that is open to public. The film festivals has 14 sections in which the films are categorised and screened. This year, there are eight films by Indian directors that will be watched by the international viewers at
A look at the Indian films at TIFF 2018
The Majerhat bridge in the crowded Alipore area of Kolkata caved in around 4.45 pm on Tuesday, 04 September 2018. This is the third bridge collapse in the city in five-and-a-half years. | PTI
Kolkata's Majherhat Bridge collapse;  1 killed, 23 hurt