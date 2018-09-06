Delegation meets with economists, politicos led by 15th Finance Commission Chairman NK Singh

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Leading economists of the region, representatives of recognised political parties, trade and industry and special officers of local bodies on Wednesday held a series of deliberations with a delegation led by 15th Finance Commission Chairman NK Singh on a wide range of issues. Based on these sessions, the Commission will make recommendations for the period 2020-2025.

The Commission is meeting Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, senior ministers, and officials at the secretariat on Thursday to have detailed discussions on the memorandum already submitted by the Tamil Nadu government on various issues faced by the State.

Official sources said the State has been pointing out the unfair treatment meted out to it in the 14th Finance Commission recommendations and hence, the CM is likely to urge the 15th Finance Commission to set right the lacunae during the meeting.

“We are greatly enriched by the interactions with the experts and economists in understanding some of the critical assumptions which are necessary for the Finance Commission to come up with appropriate recommendations at the end of the deliberations,” Singh told reporters.

“Some of the suggestions put forward at the economists’ meeting include the variables, which need to be kept into account for estimating the nominal GDP, inflation on real GDP growth, the risks and challenges ahead in making projections for the period of five years from 2020 to ‘25, the award period of the 15th Finance Commission,” Singh said.

The Commission has also received suggestions on how to strengthen the framework to tackle global warming and climate change and its consequences on environment and treating that issue in broader sense like in adaptation and coastal erosion.