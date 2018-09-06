FIR registered on plaint of court order forgery

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Justice P N Prakash of the High Court was told that an FIR was registered on a complaint from JKK Rangammal Charitable Trust in Namakkal district, which alleged that a forged court order was used to prevent them from proceeding in a rent dispute case.

Apart from criminal prosecution, criminal contempt proceedings shall also be initiated against the accused, the judge said. The judge directed Registry to place papers with regard to the case before the Chief Justice to enable her to constitute a division bench for the criminal contempt.

The complaint, dated May 15, said that Muruganandam, Sundaram and Angamuthu, had forged a stay order to stall court proceedings.