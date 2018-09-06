Home States Tamil Nadu

FIR registered on plaint of court order forgery

The complaint, dated May 15, said that Muruganandam, Sundaram and Angamuthu, had forged a stay order to stall court proceedings.

Published: 06th September 2018 02:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 02:31 AM   |  A+A-

court, order, hammer, high court

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Justice P N Prakash of the High Court was told that an FIR was registered on a complaint from JKK Rangammal Charitable Trust in Namakkal district, which alleged that a forged court order was used to prevent them from proceeding in a rent dispute case.

Apart from criminal prosecution, criminal contempt proceedings shall also be initiated against the accused, the judge said.   The judge directed Registry to place papers with regard to the case before the Chief Justice to enable her to constitute a division bench for the criminal contempt.

The complaint, dated May 15, said that Muruganandam, Sundaram and Angamuthu, had forged a stay order to stall court proceedings.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
9 Things To Know About 'The Nun'
Shraddha Kapoor celebrates the success of 'Stree'
Gallery
TiFF is one of the largest film festivals that is open to public. The film festivals has 14 sections in which the films are categorised and screened. This year, there are eight films by Indian directors that will be watched by the international viewers at
A look at the Indian films at TIFF 2018
The Majerhat bridge in the crowded Alipore area of Kolkata caved in around 4.45 pm on Tuesday, 04 September 2018. This is the third bridge collapse in the city in five-and-a-half years. | PTI
Kolkata's Majherhat Bridge collapse;  1 killed, 23 hurt