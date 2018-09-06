Home States Tamil Nadu

Governor Banwarilal Purohit sanctioned Rs 31,400, helps student with bedridden mom pay fees

A second year student of BA English at Nooral Islam College of Arts and Science, R S Aadharsha is a resident of Ponmanai in Kanniyakumari district.

Published: 06th September 2018 02:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 02:02 AM

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit (File | PTI)

By Sreemathi M
Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: Moved by the plight of an 18-year-old woman seeking financial aid to pursue studies while caring for her bedridden mother, Governor Banwarilal Purohit sanctioned Rs 31,400 towards her college fees from his Discretionary Fund on August 8. The money reached the student on Monday. The development comes a day after the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court directed the Additional Advocate General to check the veracity of claims made by her in a letter stating her mother had been comatose since 2000 due to medical negligence.

A second year student of BA English at Nooral Islam College of Arts and Science, R S Aadharsha is a resident of Ponmanai in Kanniyakumari district. The student, who lives with her grandmother Vanaja Soman, wrote to the Madurai Bench, Chief Minister and Governor to highlight the plight of her mother,  Shobha, bedridden since an alleged botched procedure at Kanniyakumari Cooperative Hospital.

“My daughter Shobha was admitted to the Kanniyakumari Cooperative hospital in 2000. After giving birth to Aadharsha, Shobha took ill. The botched treatment left her comatose and despite spending over `20 lakh, she is still bedridden,” said Vanaja, the family’s sole breadwinner since her husband died in 2003.

‘Hope to get mom’s love’
“I still hope I receive my mother’s love and care some day,” Aadharsha said. She plans to set aside some of the Governor’s aid for her mother’s care. Vanaja’s old age pension is their sole stable income. The family has filed a case in consumer court and are hoping justice is served.

