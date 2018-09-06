Home States Tamil Nadu

Liver of a brain dead teenager transported from Tirunelveli to Kovai in four hours

16-year old Gopalakrishnan was declared brain dead by doctors at a hospital in Tirunelveli after he suffered head injuries in an accident and his family decided to donate his organs.

Published: 06th September 2018 06:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 06:12 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

COIMBATORE: The liver of a brain dead teenaged boy was transplanted in a needy patient here Thursday after the police created a green corridor for a distance of 350 kms from Tirunelveli enabling the organ to be transported within four hours.

Police personnel of Tirunelveli, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dingigul, Tirupur and Coimbatore districts coordinated and facilitated the green corridor, said a release from the Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital (KMCH), where the transplantation surgery was performed.

Following this, his liver was brought to the KMCH Wednesday and transplanted in a patient suffering acute liver failure, giving him a new lease of life, the release said.

