Home States Tamil Nadu

Mahindra launches SUV Marazzo into Tamil Nadu

Homegrown automaker Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Wednesday launched its newest SUV – the Marazzo – in Tamil Nadu.

Published: 06th September 2018 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 02:41 AM   |  A+A-

The newly-launched Marazzo | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Homegrown automaker Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Wednesday launched its newest SUV – the Marazzo – in Tamil Nadu.

Designed as the first joint product development effort between Mahindra Automotive North America (MANA) & Mahindra Research Valley (MRV), the vehicle will be priced at `9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the M2 variant.

Speaking at the launch, Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd said that the model embodies Mahindra’s new, increasingly global approach to product development “having been engineered in Detroit for excellence, designed by our in-house team in collaboration with Pininfarina, Italy, with the entire package coming together at MRV, our state-of-the-art R&D centre near Chennai.

Marazzo also represents a bold new direction for our automotive products, one that offers our customers an unmatched quality, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mahindra & Mahindra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
9 Things To Know About 'The Nun'
Shraddha Kapoor celebrates the success of 'Stree'
Gallery
TiFF is one of the largest film festivals that is open to public. The film festivals has 14 sections in which the films are categorised and screened. This year, there are eight films by Indian directors that will be watched by the international viewers at
A look at the Indian films at TIFF 2018
The Majerhat bridge in the crowded Alipore area of Kolkata caved in around 4.45 pm on Tuesday, 04 September 2018. This is the third bridge collapse in the city in five-and-a-half years. | PTI
Kolkata's Majherhat Bridge collapse;  1 killed, 23 hurt