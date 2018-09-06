Mahindra launches SUV Marazzo into Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Homegrown automaker Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Wednesday launched its newest SUV – the Marazzo – in Tamil Nadu.

Designed as the first joint product development effort between Mahindra Automotive North America (MANA) & Mahindra Research Valley (MRV), the vehicle will be priced at `9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the M2 variant.

Speaking at the launch, Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd said that the model embodies Mahindra’s new, increasingly global approach to product development “having been engineered in Detroit for excellence, designed by our in-house team in collaboration with Pininfarina, Italy, with the entire package coming together at MRV, our state-of-the-art R&D centre near Chennai.

Marazzo also represents a bold new direction for our automotive products, one that offers our customers an unmatched quality, he added.