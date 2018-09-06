Put on backburner tender for eggs supply: High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madras High Court directed State government to keep in abeyance till September 20 the tender process for procurement of eggs for its noon meal scheme.

Passing interim orders on a batch of petitions, Justice R Mahadevan directed the government to file counter by September 7 and reply by petitioners to the counter by September 12. The matter will be taken up on September 14.

The petitioners prayed for a direction to the government to permit farmers from other States too to take part in the tender for supply of 50 lakh eggs daily. Contending that government tried to create artificial economic barrier by preventing suppliers from other States from participating in the tender, petitioners moved HC.