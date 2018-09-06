Home States Tamil Nadu

S Lois Sofia told to surrender passport

Sofia, a research scholar at the University of Montreal in Canada came to Chennai on  vacation. She boarded a flight to Thoothukudi from Chennai on Monday along with her parents, Dr Samy and Manohari.

Published: 06th September 2018 02:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 02:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The Pudukottai police on Wednesday summoned research scholar S Lois Sofia to appear for inquiry at the station on September 7 and surrender her passport.

Following a complaint filed by BJP State president Tamilisai Soundararajan, Sofia was booked under Section 290 of the IPC and Section 75 (1)(C) of Tamil Nadu City police Act on August 3. She was later produced before court, which granted her bail.

Sofia, a research scholar at the University of Montreal in Canada came to Chennai on  vacation. She boarded a flight to Thoothukudi from Chennai on Monday along with her parents, Dr Samy and Manohari. The BJP State president was seated in front of her on the same flight.

ALSO READ | Unconditional bail granted for jailed scholar S Lois Sofia who raised 'anti-BJP' slogan at Tamilisai 

Sofia allegedly shouted anti-BJP slogans, which led to her arrest. The issue soon snowballed into a major issue. Tamilisai lodged a complaint with the Pudhukottai police station, seeking action against the scholar.

Vaiko wants case dropped

Chennai : MDMK general secretary Vaiko has urged the state government to withdraw the  case filed against Lois Sofia for shouting anti-BJP slogans at the Thoothukudi airport in the presence of BJP state president Tamilisai Soundararajan, to enable her to continue her higher studies in Canada. He said Sofia had expressed the fear and anger of people.

Tamilisai denies giving death threat

Chennai: Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday denied the charge that she had given death threats to Lois Sofia. In a statement, Tamilisai said, “I didn’t give death threats to the woman and her family. It’s all a fabricated story. I only kept asking her, ‘was it acceptable to talk in a public place like that. Only my portion of the video clip is being shown in TV channels.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pudukottai police S Lois Sofia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
9 Things To Know About 'The Nun'
Shraddha Kapoor celebrates the success of 'Stree'
Gallery
TiFF is one of the largest film festivals that is open to public. The film festivals has 14 sections in which the films are categorised and screened. This year, there are eight films by Indian directors that will be watched by the international viewers at
A look at the Indian films at TIFF 2018
The Majerhat bridge in the crowded Alipore area of Kolkata caved in around 4.45 pm on Tuesday, 04 September 2018. This is the third bridge collapse in the city in five-and-a-half years. | PTI
Kolkata's Majherhat Bridge collapse;  1 killed, 23 hurt