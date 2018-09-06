Home States Tamil Nadu

Two Rajini Makkal Mandram outfit activists demoted

Published: 06th September 2018 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 02:43 AM   |  A+A-

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state secretaries of the Youth Wing and Women’s Wing of the Rajini Makkal Mandram( RMM) have been stripped of posts and demoted as district-level functionaries.

During the last two months, various district, town and taluk-level functionaries have been removed from their postings. On Wednesday, in a shock to the RMM functionaries, the two key office-bearers were removed from the posts.

VM Sudhakar, a state functionary of RMM, said in an inner organisation circular, “Gayathri Doraisamy, state secretary of the Women Wing, has been removed from her post and appointed as South Chennai District Women’s Wing secretary.”

Similarly, Samuel Churchill, state secretary of the Youth Wing, has also been removed from his post and  appointed as district secretary of the Minorities Wing in Coimbatore district.

Comments

