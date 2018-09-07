Four railway staff dismissed for barging into Chief Workshop Manager's office

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four Southern Railway employees attached to the Perambur loco workshop were dismissed from service on Thursday for barging into the office of Chief Workshop Manager. On Monday, a group of workers of Perambur loco workshop, reportedly belonging to the All India SC/ST Railway Employees Aassociation, gheraoed Chief Workshop Manager Arun Devaraj demanding allocation of posts of their choice. The workers allegedly forcibly entered into the chamber of the official and gheraoed him for more than an hour.

A few works entered into an argument with the official and abused him. They also allegedly threatened the top official if he refused to concede oblige their demands, it was said.

Acting on a complaint lodged by Arun Devaraj, an inquiry conducted by the Southern Railway found four employees guilty of unlawful activity at the railway premises.

Subsequently, the Railway Board, the apex body of the Railways, has reportedly ordered removal of the four employees - Siva Subramani, Kumaraja, Santhakumar and Rahul Anand - from service.

It may be recalled that in October 2017, the Southern Railway dismissed nine women travel ticket examiners who gheraoed the then Chief Commercial Manager, Ajeet Saxena.

