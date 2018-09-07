Government rapped for failing to file counter after two years

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Coming down heavily on the State government for not filing counter in a case for over two years, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court passed an interim order directing it to file one before September 27.

The court warned that in the event of the State government failing to file the counter, a fine of Rs 25,000 would be imposed on the Director General of Police or the Home Secretary, along with a summon to appear before the Court.

Justice S Vaidyanathan passed the order while hearing a petition filed by M Sundarapandian of Madurai seeking direction to fix seniority for him on the list of candidates selected for the post of SI. Though the court on October 6, 2016, had directed the respondents to file counter within four weeks, the government still sought time.