History-sheeter threatens prison official in audio clip

An audio file by a history-sheeter, threatening the woman Superintendent of the Madurai Central Prison, is doing the rounds on social media.

Published: 07th September 2018 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 03:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI: An audio file by a history-sheeter, threatening the woman Superintendent of the Madurai Central Prison, is doing the rounds on social media. The seven-minute-long audio has purportedly the voice of one Bullet Nagaraj, an accused in nearly 25 cases.

Introducing himself as a journalist in the audio clip, the speaker said he had been lodged in all prisons across the State. He had personally witnessed many prisoners being beaten to death and recollected a few incidents where the officials were slain by rowdies, he claims in the clip.

While assuaging the woman officials that “I would not do any harm to you”, the speaker says that his boys might do something to the her.

Meanwhile, accusing several officials of embezzling prison funds, the speaker says that many officials, including DIG (Madurai Range) Pazhani, do not know that he had put more years in prison than they had been alive.

In a menacing tone, he said that he had a collection of tablets prescribed inside prison by a doctor, and he was going to send them to the Directorate of Medical & Rural Health Services. He threatened a government doctor, without naming her, saying a vehicle would mow her down. “I was informed by rowdies that they are going to kill her,” he said.

He also referred to her inability in handing the administration of the central jail. Challenging officials to act against him, he said that he did not care for his life.

‘Immoral behaviour’
Nagaraj’s brother Ramesh alias Murugan, a murder accused, was released from the jail in the last week of August. Sources said Murugan was undergoing treatment. Days before his release, he undressed before a woman doctor, outraging her modesty. Prison officials had warned him. After release, he might have told his brother about the issue, resulting in the clip. The SP is likely to lodge a complaint

