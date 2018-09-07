Home States Tamil Nadu

Investigation stagnates in Rs 100 crore Theni loan scam

While nearly two months have passed, little headway has been made into the probe as bank officials have given the sleuths’ summons a skip.

Published: 07th September 2018 03:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 03:31 AM   |  A+A-

Most people want to pay back the loan in monthly installments ( File photo/Reuters

By Express News Service

MADURAI/VIRUDHUNAGAR: Sometime in the second week of July last, five persons knocked on the doors of the Theni police, complaining that an unidentified person had obtained loans in their names, without their knowledge. Little did the investigators know that their probe would unearth a ‘white-collar’ heist, which conservative estimates peg at a whopping `100 crore.

While nearly two months have passed, little headway has been made into the probe as bank officials have given the sleuths’ summons a skip. Now, the bank officials have moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court for anticipatory bail.

The issue came to light when five persons lodged a complaint with the Periyakulam Thenkarai police, alleging identity theft and forgery to secure loans in their names. The sleuths zeroed-in on Shenbagan, a pulse mill owner. The modus operandi was reportedly simple: Shenbagan would induce his employees to part with their income and identity documents under the pretext of buying insurance. Once he secured their Aadhaar number, ID proofs and signatures on forms, he would submit the papers to State Bank of India branches at Theni, Periyakulam, Aundipatti and Nilakkottai and apply for loans.

Sources claimed that Shenbagan reportedly secured loans around `100 crore from various branches using the stolen identity.

Once Shenbagan’s role in the crime was established, the sleuths arrested him, uncle OMS Velmurugan, friend Kalaiselvi and two touts Solairaja and Sannasi under sections 420, 428, 427, 455, 406, 465, 468, 471, 294B, 505/1 of the Indian Penal Code on July 30. The five persons were later sent in judicial remand
While one facet of the probe was seemingly over, police suspected that some bank officers were hand-in-glove with Senbagan. The investigators sent summons to some officers to join the investigation, but there was no response for over a month. The next development in the case occurred when some officials moved the HC for advance bail.

According to a manager of a State Bank of India branch in Madurai, an RBI circular instructs all banks to report frauds of over `25 crore and up to `50 crore to CBI’s Banking Security and Fraud Cell, irrespective of the involvement of a public servant. The circular was confirmed by the Central Vigilance Commission via a notification. However, in this case, no such move was made.

Focus now on recovering money

The case is still pending at station level. There has been no move to transfer it to Economic Offence Wing or an external investigation agency. Investigation Officer of the case Madanakala said, “Though five persons have been arrested, we suspect the involvement of many others. Despite summons, no official turned up, and now they have moved the High Court for advance bail. The focus now is on recovering the money.”

When asked why the case was not transferred to the EOW, Theni SP V Baskaran said that the enquiry was underway and they still have a month to file a charge sheet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput on their baby shower (Photo | Instagram)
It's a baby boy for Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Saadat Hasan Manto in Nandi Das's directorial debut 'Manto' (Photo| Youtube screen grab)
WATCH | Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nandita Das attend 'Manto' special screening
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality
In a landmark verdict on Thursday 06 September, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra comprising Rohinton Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra scrapped the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises h
Section 377: Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality