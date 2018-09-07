Home States Tamil Nadu

North-South divide over funds is misleading: NK Singh

The 15th Finance Commission Chairman, NK Singh, on Thursday described as misleading the allegation of disparity in allocation of funds between South and North in the country.

Published: 07th September 2018 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 03:34 AM   |  A+A-

Chairman of the 15th Planning Commission NK Singh

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 15th Finance Commission Chairman, NK Singh, on Thursday described as misleading the allegation of disparity in allocation of funds between South and North in the country.
Responding to a question in this regard Singh said, “I don’t think the north-south classification is a fair way to deal with the issue because States like West Bengal, Odisha and Punjab have also expressed similar apprehensions over use of population data of the 2011 census.”

Singh promised that it would be the endeavour of the commission, certainly not to penalise the States, which have achieved success on the demographic front alone, but on multiple parameters, and that it should be the endeavour of the commission to ensure that the better performers are helped to better themselves and meanwhile, those who have lacked behind in development are helped to come up.

Asked about the Commission’s position on the criticism of political parties on the control of expenditure over populist schemes, Singh said, “Commission’s position regarding the populist schemes will be known only when it finalises its recommendations to the government.  But we have taken note of the fact that schemes, which may be populist, may, in fact, be popular as well.”

In this connection, Singh said, “The schemes, which may have commenced as populist, over a period of time may have generated multiplier effect. We do realise that not all schemes are populist become popular necessarily. On what constitutes populist or not, commission is hearing different viewpoints, it will need to consider taking everything into account.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
15th Finance Commission Chairman NK Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput on their baby shower (Photo | Instagram)
It's a baby boy for Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Saadat Hasan Manto in Nandi Das's directorial debut 'Manto' (Photo| Youtube screen grab)
WATCH | Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nandita Das attend 'Manto' special screening
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality
In a landmark verdict on Thursday 06 September, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra comprising Rohinton Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra scrapped the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises h
Section 377: Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality