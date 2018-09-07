North-South divide over funds is misleading: NK Singh

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 15th Finance Commission Chairman, NK Singh, on Thursday described as misleading the allegation of disparity in allocation of funds between South and North in the country.

Responding to a question in this regard Singh said, “I don’t think the north-south classification is a fair way to deal with the issue because States like West Bengal, Odisha and Punjab have also expressed similar apprehensions over use of population data of the 2011 census.”

Singh promised that it would be the endeavour of the commission, certainly not to penalise the States, which have achieved success on the demographic front alone, but on multiple parameters, and that it should be the endeavour of the commission to ensure that the better performers are helped to better themselves and meanwhile, those who have lacked behind in development are helped to come up.

Asked about the Commission’s position on the criticism of political parties on the control of expenditure over populist schemes, Singh said, “Commission’s position regarding the populist schemes will be known only when it finalises its recommendations to the government. But we have taken note of the fact that schemes, which may be populist, may, in fact, be popular as well.”

In this connection, Singh said, “The schemes, which may have commenced as populist, over a period of time may have generated multiplier effect. We do realise that not all schemes are populist become popular necessarily. On what constitutes populist or not, commission is hearing different viewpoints, it will need to consider taking everything into account.”