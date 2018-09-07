Home States Tamil Nadu

Perinjambakkam villagers in Kancheepuram oppose housing plots to journalists

Published: 07th September 2018 03:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 03:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Perinjambakkam villagers in Kancheepuram are opposing housing plots being given to 34 journalists in government poromboke land in the village and have filed a petition in the taluk office.

Speaking to Express, T Kumar, former village president of Perinjambakkam, said the plots were given to the journalists without notifying the villagers, who lack proper housing facilities and belong to the Irular community.

“More than 170 houses dot the villages and most of them are in poor condition. Rather than catering to our needs, the government is trying to provide houses to journalists,” he said. He said plans are on to submit a petition to the Revenue Inspector and the District Collector too.

“We are planning to meet the Collector to highlight our grievances when he visits the nearby village,” said Kumar. When Express contacted the Kancheepuram Collector, he said the land had not been allotted to anyone.

