Probe panel warns non-cooperative hospital management

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Taking an exception to the objections raised by Apollo Hospitals management to deputing its doctors and other paramedical staff for appearance before the Arumughaswamy commission, the probe panel has threatened to take legal action if the management failed to oblige its order.

In an order, retired Justice Arumughaswamy, heading the penal inquiring into the death of the late CM, J Jayalalithaa, has directed the chairman of Apollo Hospitals to depute seven of its staff including doctors and technicians to appear before the commission between September 10 and 12.

Referring that the private hospital has received crores of rupees towards the hospital treatment expenses for the late CM, the commission ordered the Apollo administration to depute its staff for appearance without raising any technical objections. It also threatened to initiate legal action against top management if doctors and technicians failed to appear.

Besides, the commission also summoned IAS officer Ramesh Chand Meena to appear before it on September 11. He had served as secretary to the Governor when Jayalalithaa underwent treatment in Apollo Hospitals.