Cabinet meet may focus on Perarivalan: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Cabinet meeting to be chaired by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday is likely to discuss the release of seven convicts of Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. This follows the direction of the Supreme Court to Governor Banwarilal Purohit to consider the mercy petition of AG Perarivalan, one of the seven convicts.

Though there was no direction to the State government, it is expected that the Cabinet may pass a resolution seeking the release of all seven convicts under Article 161 and forward it to the Governor and the Centre. On February 19, 2014, the then CM, J Jayalalithaa, announced in the Assembly that all seven convicts would be released. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meet. However, the then UPA government at the Centre moved SC against the decision.