DMK to protest at district headquarters on September 18

By IANS

CHENNAI: DMK President MK Stalin on Saturday said the party has decided to hold protests at various district headquarters on September 18 against the state government.

Speaking to reporters here after a meeting of party district secretaries and lawmakers, Stalin said the protests were aimed at the "misrule" of the AIADMK government.

He said the DMK demands dismissal of the gutkha scam tainted Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar and Director General of Police (DGP) T.K. Rajendran.

Stalin said the party also adopted a resolution urging the state government to call a Cabinet meeting and pass a resolution to release the seven convicts in the late former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

He said Governor Banwarilal Purohit should immediately order the release of the seven convicts based on the resolution.