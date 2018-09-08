Less jobs, new syllabus drive Plus One students away from science course

N Dhamotharan By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Till last year, when the season of admissions to Plus-One began, students raced among themselves to land a seat in the coveted science group. However, tables have turned this year in the district, with the education officials chasing after students to enrol them into science group.

Not that the value of other streams has suddenly dawned upon the parents and wards. The sudden swing in fortunes is symptomatic of a global turn of events where engineers are finding it hard to land jobs. Another facet of the sudden shift, according to academics, is the revised syllabus for standard XI, which is reportedly tougher than earlier iterations.

According to school education department officials, of the 83 Government Higher Secondary Schools in the district, 25 have less than 10 students in the Plus One science group. Similarly, in the 266 private higher secondary schools, around 25 per cent institutions have less than 25 students in the science group.

While the global job scenario played a major role in students refraining from taking up science group, another sizeable chunk has embraced commerce, while a few discontinued science stream to enrol for diploma.

A government school headmaster said that the revised syllabus for the Plus One science group was one of the major reasons why students were moving to Arts and Commerce groups. “After the NEET was thrust upon the students, they slowly started moving towards Computer Science-Maths group. Once the pressure started taxing them, they started shifting towards Commerce group,” the headmaster, said.

The shift to diploma courses seems worthwhile to students dropping out of science stream, as they still stand a chance to join engineering courses through lateral entry system, says Sri Sowdeswari Vidyalaya Model Matric Higher Secondary School Headmistress K Umamageshwari.

Meanwhile, Chief Education Officer P Ayannan said that they have been spreading awareness on the positive aspects of pursuing science group at Plus One level.