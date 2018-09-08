Home States Tamil Nadu

Report sought on plaint of corruption against chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami

The Madras High Court has directed the DVAC to file a report on the progress made on the complaint of corruption against Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Published: 08th September 2018 03:53 AM

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami . (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Justice Jagdish Chandra gave the direction on Friday when the criminal original petition from DMK organising secretary and Rajya Sabha member R S Bharathi came up for further hearing on Friday. Petitioner had alleged that the Chief Minister misused his position as a Minister during former CM J Jayalalithaa’s regime and now as the CM and awarded contracts for five road projects to his friends, benamis and close relatives and thereby caused huge loss to exchequer and enriched himself and others.

He lodged a complaint with DVAC on June 13 last, but the agency had not acted on it, he alleged. On the last occasion, Advocate-General Vijay Narayan told the judge that after holding preliminary probe, the draft final report was sent to DVAC on August 28 last and it was up to the agency to take action. 

