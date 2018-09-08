Stalin reiterates demand for minister’s arrest related to gutka case

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Reiterating his demand for the Governor to take steps to sack Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar and DGP TK Rajendran in connection with the gutka payouts issue, DMK president MK Stalin on Friday said it was a mystery that both had not yet been arrested even after incriminating evidences galore against them.

In a statement issued here, he said, “I once again urge the Governor to sack Minister Vijaya Baskar and DGP TK Rajendran as evidences were there showing both had received bribe. The CBI should arrest them to uphold the principle that all are equal before the rule of law.”

Pointing out that those who had given bribes were arrested but the mystery behind the ethics of not arresting Vijaya Basker and Rajendran is inscrutable, he said the usual practice was to arrest the receiver of briber first.

A question has arisen what has made the CBI shy away from getting to the Minister and the state police chief.