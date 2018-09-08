Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Opposition parties to join Bharat bandh

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national president KM Kader Mohideen has expressed his party’s support to the bandh.

Published: 08th September 2018 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 03:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu, including the DMK, have extended their support to the Bharat bandh called by national parties for September 10 to protest the spiralling of petrol and diesel prices in the country.

DMK president MK Stalin on Friday said, “The DMK will give full support, actively participate in the stir and provide cooperation in all ways to make it a success.” He slammed the BJP-led NDA government in the Centre for blocking the advantage of slump in crude oil in the international market, for the public.
The oil majors keep the prices of petrol and diesel low whenever BJP-ruled states go to polls and raise them, once the polls are over, the DMK chief alleged.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president S Thirunavukkarasar has appealed to all the political parties, general public, traders, industrial units, farmers associations and other organisations to support the nation-wide bandh.

He informed that a meeting to discuss the steps to be taken for making the bandh a success would be held at the party’s state headquarters Sathyamoorthy Bhavan in Chennai on Saturday.

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national president KM Kader Mohideen has expressed his party’s support to the bandh.

Left parties to meet

Leaders of Left parties in the State, K Balakrishnan, G Ramakrishnan, TK Rangarajan (CPM), M Veerapandian (CPI), AS Kumar, N Kumaresh (CPIML-Liberation) and V Sivakumar, S Suriliyandavar (SUCI-C) held a meeting here on Friday discussed the strategy for making the bandh a success, which was called by national opposition parties for September 10

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
DMK Bharat Bnadh Fuel hike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Members of the LGBT community in Chennai celebrate after the Supreme Court decriminalised homosexuality on 6 September 2018. (Photo | EPS)
Chennai's LGBTQ Community reacts to historic Section 377 verdict
There should not be discrimination among people: Subramanian Swamy 
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality