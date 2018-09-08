Tamil Nadu Opposition parties to join Bharat bandh

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu, including the DMK, have extended their support to the Bharat bandh called by national parties for September 10 to protest the spiralling of petrol and diesel prices in the country.

DMK president MK Stalin on Friday said, “The DMK will give full support, actively participate in the stir and provide cooperation in all ways to make it a success.” He slammed the BJP-led NDA government in the Centre for blocking the advantage of slump in crude oil in the international market, for the public.

The oil majors keep the prices of petrol and diesel low whenever BJP-ruled states go to polls and raise them, once the polls are over, the DMK chief alleged.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president S Thirunavukkarasar has appealed to all the political parties, general public, traders, industrial units, farmers associations and other organisations to support the nation-wide bandh.

He informed that a meeting to discuss the steps to be taken for making the bandh a success would be held at the party’s state headquarters Sathyamoorthy Bhavan in Chennai on Saturday.

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national president KM Kader Mohideen has expressed his party’s support to the bandh.

Left parties to meet

Leaders of Left parties in the State, K Balakrishnan, G Ramakrishnan, TK Rangarajan (CPM), M Veerapandian (CPI), AS Kumar, N Kumaresh (CPIML-Liberation) and V Sivakumar, S Suriliyandavar (SUCI-C) held a meeting here on Friday discussed the strategy for making the bandh a success, which was called by national opposition parties for September 10