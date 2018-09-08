Yogendra Yadav 'arrested' by police, stopped from meeting protesting farmers in Tamil Nadu

Online Desk By

TIRUVANNAMALAI: National President of Swaraj India, Yogendra Yadav who was detained by the police on Saturday morning when reportedly trying to meet farmers in Athipaadi village, has now claimed he has been 'arrested' in Tiruvannamalai district.

Finally, I have been arrested.

My crime: wanting to meet farmers in their home.

Where is rule of law? — Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) September 8, 2018

On the invitation of the movement against Chennai-Salem eight-lane highway road project, Yadav, along with trade union leader, Dalip Singh, farmer leader from Odisha, Lingaraj, State convener of Swaraj India, K Balakrishnan, and Joint Convener for the movement against the road project, Arul Arumugam, came to Athipaadi village.

Yadav had come to listen to the grievances of farmers protesting against acquisition of their lands for the proposed Chennai-Salem expressway project. However, he, along with the others, were all detained on Saturday morning before meeting the farmers in the village.

In a tweet, he said he clearly mentioned in writing that he had only come to listen to the grievances of the farmers and not indulge in protest of any kind. He claimed to have been detained illegally.

Here is my response to the police order restraining me from meeting farmers.

As a law abiding citizen, it's my duty to defy this illegal order. pic.twitter.com/8FVejcXJO2 — Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) September 8, 2018

This is when they decided to arrest me.

ASP: we have reliable info that you are going to organise public protest

Me: I have already given to you in writing that we won't do any public meeting or protest. You can accompany me and check.

ASP: sorry, we have orders to arrest you. https://t.co/sP1wACYW6R — Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) September 8, 2018

Out of the five members who were detained by police on Saturday morning, two of them Yogendra Yadav and Arul Arumugham, and Chandra kumar, convener of Movement against Chennai-Salem eight-lane highway project, have now been detained at a new location on Kanchi road.

"We were released at 5.00 pm. While we were going to meet farmers at their houses, we were again intervened by police and they detained us at a marriage hall on Kanchi road," said Arul Arumugam.

When Express had contacted Yogendra Yadav earlier today, he said, "We met around 35 farmers at Arul Arumugham's house at Athipaadi village in Tiruvannamalai district at around 8.30 am. After a while, we had left for a meeting with farmers. While the four of us were en route to meet the aggrieved farmers, police stopped us and prevented us from going to the meeting. When Arul was capturing video, he was dragged by police, and all of us were manhandled by them. They drove us to a marriage hall at Erayur where we had been detained."

"I had heard about the police reign of terror against farmers who come out protesting against an eight-lane project, and I have now personally seen it. I had also spoken to district collector K S Kandasamy about acquisition and complaints of police excesses, and to which the collector had denied such interferences. The police had alleged that I am a threat to law and order. I had come here to meet farmers and no matter what, I shall follow my conscience and meet them," he added.

Police, however, were not available for comments.

Meanwhile, DMK President MK Stalin has condemned Yogendra Yadav's detention.

The DMK strongly condemns the arbitrary detention of @_SwarajIndia chief @_YogendraYadav who supported farmers affected by #ChennaiSalemExpressway project.



The intolerant AIADMK govt will pay the price for denying people the democratic right to dissent & protest. — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) September 8, 2018

"The intolerant AIADMK government will pay the price for denying people the democratic right to dissent and protest," said Stalin.

