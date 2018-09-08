Yogendra Yadav detained, accuses police of 'manhandling'

Shyamsundar N By

Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Police detained National President of Swaraj India, Yogendra Yadav who had come to Tiruvannamalai district to listen to the woes and grievances of aggrieved farmers protesting against acquisition of their lands for the proposed Chennai-Salem eight-lane highway road project on Saturday morning.

While we were being stopped and detained pic.twitter.com/yJPlskyE8y — Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) September 8, 2018

On the invitation of the movement against Chennai-Salem eight-lane highway project, Yadav, along with trade union leader, Dalip Singh, farmer leader from Odisha, Lingaraj, State convener of Swaraj India, K Balakrishnan, and Joint Convener for the movement against the road project, Arul Arumugam, came to Athipaadi village in Tiruvannamalai district on Saturday.

When Express contacted Yogendra Yadav, he said, "We met around 35 farmers at Arul Arumugham's house at Athipaadi village in Tiruvannamalai district at around 8.30 am. After a while, we had left for a meeting with farmers. While the four of us were en route to meet the aggrieved farmers, police stopped us and prevented us from going to the meeting. When Arul was capturing video, he was dragged by police, and all of us were manhandled by them. They drove us to a marriage hall at Erayur where we had been detained."

"I had heard about the police reign of terror against farmers who come out protesting against an eight-lane project, and I have now personally seen it. I had also spoken to district collector K S Kandasamy about acquisition and complaints of police excesses, and to which the collector had denied such interferences. The police had alleged that I am a threat to law and order. I had come here to meet farmers and no matter what, I shall follow my conscience and meet them," he added. Police, however, were not available for comments.