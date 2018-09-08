Home States Tamil Nadu

Yogendra Yadav detained, accuses police of 'manhandling'

Yogendra Yadav was detained by police when he came to meet the farmers of Athipaadi village, protesting against the acquisition of farmlands for the proposed Chennai-Salem eight-lane highway project.

Published: 08th September 2018 03:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 04:00 PM   |  A+A-

National President of Swaraj India, Yogendra Yadav. (File Photo | PTI)

By Shyamsundar N
Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Police detained National President of Swaraj India, Yogendra Yadav who had come to Tiruvannamalai district to listen to the woes and grievances of aggrieved farmers protesting against acquisition of their lands for the proposed Chennai-Salem eight-lane highway road project on Saturday morning.

On the invitation of the movement against Chennai-Salem eight-lane highway project, Yadav, along with trade union leader, Dalip Singh, farmer leader from Odisha,  Lingaraj, State convener of Swaraj India, K Balakrishnan, and Joint Convener for the movement against the road project, Arul Arumugam, came to Athipaadi village in Tiruvannamalai district on Saturday.

ALSO READ:  Chennai-Salem Green Corridor project to eat into medicinal forests of Kalvarayan hills

When Express contacted Yogendra Yadav, he said, "We met around 35 farmers at Arul Arumugham's house at Athipaadi village in Tiruvannamalai district at around 8.30 am. After a while, we had left for a meeting with farmers. While the four of us were en route to meet the aggrieved farmers, police stopped us and prevented us from going to the meeting. When Arul was capturing video, he was dragged by police, and all of us were manhandled by them. They drove us to a marriage hall at Erayur where we had been detained."

ALSO READ: We need our lands, not compensation, say Tiruvannamalai farmers

"I had heard about the police reign of terror against farmers who come out protesting against an eight-lane project, and I have now personally seen it. I had also spoken to district collector K S Kandasamy about acquisition and complaints of police excesses, and to which the collector had denied such interferences. The police had alleged that I am a threat to law and order.  I had come here to meet farmers and no matter what, I shall follow my conscience and meet them," he added. Police, however, were not available for comments.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Yogendra Yadav Chennai-Salem highway Yogendra Yadav detained Swaraj India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farhan Akhtar’s new English track ‘Rearview Mirror’ out
President Ram Nath Kovind meets Czech Republic PM Andrej Babis
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality