Fuelling distress

When the 61-days annual fishing ban ended on June 15, about 750 mechanised boats ventured into sea from Rameswaram. This week the figure plummeted to 30. In contrast, when the fishing ban began, the price of one litre of diesel was Rs 58. When it ended it was Rs 73. This week, the price touched `77 and fishermen in the district, seeing the skyrocketing fuel price eating into their profits, announced a strike from September 3. The strike was called off on Thursday following talks with officials, however, the grimness of the situation persists.

“1,800 litres of subsidised diesel is given to mechanised boat fishermen each month. While the State government’s subsidy amount per litre is `14, the Centre does not provide any subsidy. With the price of diesel rising, fish workers are beginning to lose jobs. Many are going to Kerala, Karnataka and even abroad for fishing to repay loans,” said, N J Bose, President of Rameswaram All Mechanised Boat Fishermen Association.

Bose demanded that the State and Central governments provide fishermen tax-free diesel as their community “earned the country over `8,000 crore in foreign currency every year”.

The profitability of fishing is subject to many factors, some of which are beyond the control of the fishermen, such as fuel price, and size of catch. R Sagayam, Treasurer of Rameswaram All Mechanised Boat Fishermen Association said that a catch worth `1 lakh was required if everyone — the boat owner and crew members — were to make enough money. “Mechanised boats venture into sea from Rameswaram on Saturday, Monday and Wednesday and return the next day. The amount of diesel required and size of crew will vary depending on the size of the boats,” he explained.

“We fill 6,000 litres of diesel for a medium-size mechanised boat by purchasing a litre for Rs 77 as of September 7. So the 1,800 litres of subsidised diesel can only be used for three trips. So, we spend Rs 46,200 on diesel alone per trip. Other expenses bring the costs up to minimum Rs 48760 per trip,” explained Sagayam. The boat usually nets a catch worth Rs 50,000, he said, of which Rs 3,750 is paid to the driver, and Rs 16,200 to six crew members to divide among themselves. So the total expenditure per trip is Rs 68,710 from the start to end, he said. As a result, “we lose about Rs 18,710 per trip and need to borrow money from moneylenders at exorbitant rates of interest. If we get a catch of Rs 1 lakh, the boat owner will get about Rs 12,790 as profit,” he said. However, that was only possible only when fishermen fish near Katchatheevu or Neduntheevu in Sri Lankan waters, he claimed.

Country boats venture into the sea on a daily basis. Based on the boats’ length, the crew size could range from 1 to 10 people, explained C Rajendran, a country boat fisherman. “We need 10 to 15 litres of diesel every day. The subsidised diesel (300 litres) comes only for 15 days,” Rajendran said. As wages fell with the rise in fuel prices, many who worked on Sagayam’s crew have quit. Sagayam said that they were leaving in favour of construction work, palm leaf fencing, well digging or working at shops.

Further affecting the business was the flood situation in Kerala after which there has been a decline in fish demand. Sagayam believed that once some normalcy returns to Kerala, a fish shortage would be likely, as most of the catch from the district went to Kerala. Meanwhile, there is a lull in demand in Tamil Nadu as well as due to upcoming festivals. “Fish lovers will realise the full impact of the diesel price rise soon,” he said.

An official of State Fisheries Department said that Tamil Nadu government could only reduce the sales tax but it was the Central government which could reduce other taxes for diesel. “Since the Parliamentary election is nearing, the fishing community may benefit by electoral politics, if they take up their issue with the BJP government,” said the official.

Kasimedu feels the heat

The effects of fuel price rise are being felt along the coast. Fishermen in Chennai’s Kasimedu harbour too said that in recent weeks the number of fishermen going out to sea had declined. “It has been more than two weeks since I went fishing. The owners of boats are affected,” said R Kathirvelan, who works as a labourer on deep sea fishing boats. “When the fuel prices started increasing few months ago, we thought it was temporary. But it kept increasing. For the past few months, for every trip we end up spending an extra Rs 1.5 lakh extra,” said S Kabilan, owner of a gillnet boat.

But the worst hit are mid-sea-fishermen. Fuel can be conserved on deep sea boats by turning off the engine for a while, but for trawler boats used for mid-sea fishing, the engine has to run the whole time and a trip can last between seven to 10 days. F Gunasekaran, one such fisherman, said that while fuel price had risen, price of fish was the same. “People who purchase fishes at the auction, do not go for highest bid. They keep the price low. Now, out of 450 mid-sea boats at Kasimedu, around 300 boats are doing only two trips a month,” he said. This has forced workers to turn to construction work or petrol bunks to make ends meet.

Meanwhile, some fishermen have resorted to mortgaging their subsidy cards to private people. The fishermen get upto `3 lakh for a subsidy card and use the money to pay off the labourers and repair the boats. Until the money is returned, the person who holds the card gets the diesel.

Thoothukudi badly hit

The situation is similar in Thoothukudi as well, where of the 50 mechanised vessels operated from Vembar harbour, very few are venturing out for fishing, said T Michael, president, Vembar mechanised vessels owners association.

In the district, 25 coastal village panchayats between Vembar in the north and Periathathalai in the south are engaged in fishing. At least 4,000 country boats are operated across the district and over 350 mechanised fishing vessels from Thoothukudi, Tharuvaikulam and Vembar fishing harbours.But soaring fuel costs had increased the investment costs on each trip and eaten into any profits they could make. Threspuram fishermen panchayat president Robert said fuel component should be brought under the GST for better price management.

Another blow after Ockhi

In Kanniyakumari, where the fishing community has been struggling to recover from the disaster of Cyclone Ockhi and now the floods in Kerala (where some fish from), the rising fuel prices might push many workers out of the business altogether. “We just recovered from damages wrought by Ockhi and the Kerala floods and now we have to face the fuel price rise. After the cyclone, many who lost their boats have been working on other boats. In this fishing season, we have had to stop venturing into the seas due to heavy winds and high tide. Nearly 500 fishermen from Thoothur have been looking for other jobs. More than half our income is spent on fuel. Our boats cost `50-60 lakh and many are repaying loans for them,” said Leo Tolstoy, a 39-year-old fisherman from Eraviputhenthurai, with 25 years of experience.

Striking fishers

In Thanjavur district, where a fishing strike against the fuel price rise entered its 10th day on Saturday, it is the savings of women fisherfolk, who are members of Self Help Groups (SHGs), that are helping the fishing community survive, leaders said. With fishing unviable, even alternate jobs were affected by extraneous factors. “Our fisherfolk could not go to Kerala for seasonal work as the State was affected by floods,” said A Tajudeen, state secretary of Tamil Nadu Fisherfolk forum. He also pointed out that agriculture was also not an option as water had not reached tail-end areas. Construction work too wasn’t possible due to rising cost of sand and other factors, he said. “As of now the fisherfolk are subsisting using the savings of women fisherfolk who are members of SHGs,” he said. If there were no effective intervention, starvation deaths could not be avoided, he warned.

Nagai losing hope

Owners of mechanised boats in Nagapattinam echo the concerns. Worse, compared to previous years, the quantity of fish is greater in the eastern direction towards Andaman & Nicobar Islands and less in the North-east and South–East directions. “When the catch is less, fishers need to use more fuel. They need to be careful not to venture into Sri Lankan waters. Thus, Kodiyakarai fishers are always under pressure,” said M Durgeshwaran, a fisher representative. “Choosing an alternate job is not easy for fishers as they have studied up to Class 10 or Class 12,” said S Kumar, the fisher representative of Nambiar Nagar. He added that a few chose to go abroad.

(by Thinakaran Rajamani @Rameswaram, Sahaya Novinston Lobo @ Chennai, S Godson Wisely Dass @ Thoothukudi, Sreemathi M @ Nagercoil, N Ramesh @Thanjavur and Antony Fernando @Nagapattinam)