Home States Tamil Nadu

RO water kiosks on Marina by October

Under the scheme, twin beaches of Chennai are set for a complete make-over with installation of e-toilets, information centres, watch towers, sea-view seating, landscaping and more.

Published: 09th September 2018 02:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2018 02:35 AM   |  A+A-

Marina Beach (File | PTI)

By Madhumitha Viswanath
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Under the Union Tourism Ministry’s state-wide scheme to develop tourist spots, especially beaches, construction of drinking water kiosks and first-aid centres on Marina Beach is nearing completion and will be operational by October, said officials from the State Tourism department.

To provide free potable and clean drinking water to tourists and public, four such kiosks based on reverse osmosis system are being built along the stretch from Anna memorial to Lighthouse.

Along with these kiosks, first-aid centres are also being developed by the Greater Chennai Corporation under Swadesh Darshan scheme. “A drinking water kiosk and a first-aid safety unit are being built side-by-side. The next pair of units is located 150 metres away. The construction works will complete it in two weeks,” said a Corporation official.

Similarly, two reverse osmosis units will be built on Elliots Beach. A pathway for walking and jogging has also been commissioned under the scheme. “Though the scheme was launched last year, construction started only by February due to delay in getting clearance from other departments,” said an official.

Under the scheme, twin beaches of Chennai are set for a complete make-over with installation of e-toilets, information centres, watch towers, sea-view seating, landscaping and more.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Union Tourism Ministry Marina Beach

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality