Home States Tamil Nadu

State leaving no stone unturned in bid to curb accident-related deaths

The government is working to bring down the number of deaths caused by road accidents across the State.

Published: 09th September 2018 02:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2018 02:37 AM   |  A+A-

Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda
By Jayanthi Pawar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The government is working to bring down the number of deaths caused by road accidents across the State. It is aiming to bring down the figure to 3,572 by 2020 as per the Action for Road Safety (2011-2020), introduced by the United Nations General Assembly.

According to the target for reduction of deaths resulting from accidents, 16,157 deaths were reported in the State 2017. This would be brought down to 11,962 in 2018, 7,767 in 2019 and 3,572 in 2020. It is estimated that Tamil Nadu loses nearly Rs 61 crore every day due to road fatalities alone. If grievous injuries are added to the above figure, the loss increases to around Rs 131 crore per day, which is around 3.5% of the State’s GDP.

As the vulnerable age group is often the potential working group, road accidents and the resulting trauma and costs of treatment pushes many families into poverty. To bring down such instances, the transport department is devising several measures, including the formation of the State Road Safety Council headed by the Transport Minister. It has also stepped up awareness campaigns.     

Also, 272 highway patrolling vehicles across the state are being monitored by the state-level control room at the ADGP’s (traffic and road safety) office. The department had invested Rs 1,360.09 crore between 2014-15 and 2017-18 towards improvement of around 5,400 vulnerable road sections under the Comprehensive Road Infrastructure Development Programme (CRIDP) and special road safety programmes. Every year, the state government allocates Rs 65 crore under Road Safety Funds.

The department had also identified 169 high-risk spots in 2016-17 and another 64 spots in 2017-18, based on the fatalities and taken up improvement of these zones. Thanks to these efforts, road crash fatalities have declined from 17,218 in 2016 to 16,157 in 2017. The average number of deaths per day in road crashes was 47 in 2016,  and this has come down to 44 in 2017.

Crash injures have also come down to 204 from 272. Rise in awareness among road users about the use of helmets has also contributed to this slide.

Meanwhile, the state police are trying innovative methods to reduce accident rates. Last year, the city police released a video on road safety rules. The four-minute video featuring ‘Gaana Bala’ highlights the common violations of traffic rules and its dangerous consequences. “The video was uploaded on social networking sites to increase the awareness on road safety and traffic rules.” said the city police commissioner A K Viswanathan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
road accidents

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality