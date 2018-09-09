Home States Tamil Nadu

Yogendra Yadav detained twice in Tiruvannamalai

According to Yadav, the team met some 35 farmers at Arumugham’s house in Athipaadi at around 8.30 am.

Published: 09th September 2018 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2018 02:23 AM   |  A+A-

Yogendra Yadav in a police van after he was detained near Chengam in Tiruvannamalai district on Saturday | dinesh s

By Shyamsundar N
Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Tiruvannamalai police detained Yogendra Yadav, psephologist-turned-politician and president of Swaraj India party, who had come to the district to interact with farmers protesting against acquisition of lands for the proposed Salem- Chennai green corridor project, twice on Saturday – in the morning and the evening.

On the invitation of a movement against the green corridor project, Yogendra Yadav, along with Dalip Singh, veteran trade union leader and a functionary of Swaraj India, Lingaraj, farmer leader from Odisha, K Balakrishnan, state convener of Swaraj India, and Arul Arumugam, joint convener of the movement, came to Athipaadi village on Saturday.

According to Yadav, the team met some 35 farmers at Arumugham’s house in Athipaadi at around 8.30 am.

“After a while, we left for a meeting with farmers. While the four of us were en route to visit the houses of aggrieved farmers, police stopped us and prevented us from proceeding. When Arul was capturing a video of this, he was dragged by the police, and all of us were manhandled by the men in uniform. Then, they took us to a marriage hall and detained there,” he said.

Refuting the charge of police that he was a threat to law and order, Yadav reiterated that he had come to the district to meet farmers and, no matter what, he would follow his conscience and visit them.

Yadav was released in the evening, but was detained again at a new location on Kanchi village along with Arumugham and Chandrakumar, convener of the movement.

“We were released at 5.00 pm. While we were going to meet farmers, we were again interrupted by police, who detained us at a marriage hall,” said Arumugam

Yadav said that prior to his detention, he had talked to the Collector on the phone about police excesses against protesters, but the Collector had denied any such incidents.

Reportedly, a letter hand delivered to Yadav by the police while he was under detention in the morning, claimed that he was being detained as per an order under Section 30 (2) of the Police Act 1861. Yadav said that application of the order was patently illegal as the Section was applicable to regulation of public assembly and processions. It did not apply to visiting houses of people.

While the SP was not available for comments, Collector K S Kandasamy said, “The district administration has given permission to Yogendra Yadav to meet farmers representatives at Kanchi village under the supervision of police.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tiruvannamalai police Swaraj India party

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality