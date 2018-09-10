Chennai Commissioner of Police presents Survivor Volunteer Awards

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Commissioner of Police A K Viswanathan gave away the Survivor Volunteer Awards to people who attempted suicide by drinking acid.

ESOINDIA, an organisation dedicated to serving the people with diseases of esophagus, stomach and obesity, had organised the programme to raise awareness among youngsters who resort to drinking acid with an intention of dying.

Over 50 survivors of drinking acid participated in the programme and shared their ordeals after taking a wrong decision.

The organisers said the acid victims would undergo a lot of difficulties after their unthoughtful act. It would be a painful years for parents and the people who attempt it.

ESO INDIA is organising the award-cum-awareness programme for the 15th year.