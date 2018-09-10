Home States Tamil Nadu

Odisha government opens migratory support centre in Tirupur district

In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the State, the Odisha government has set up a Migratory Support Centre in Tirupur district to offer help in terms of job opportunities and residence.

Published: 10th September 2018

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the State, the Odisha government has set up a Migratory Support Centre in Tirupur district to offer help in terms of job opportunities and residence. This effort was to aid the large number of migrant labourers from Odisha moving to Coimbatore and Tirupur districts in search of jobs.

According to a senior official in the Panchayati Raj of Odisha Government, as many as 30,000 labourers from Odisha have been deployed in Tirupur and Coimbatore districts.

“Most of them are deployed in textile units as a daily-wage labourers or contract labourers. They do not know the benefits they are entitled to, including ESI and Employees Provident Fund. Most of these migrant labouers are youth, who come to these districts in search of a livelihood. So, we would train them to be able to land a job in these units,” said Gopalakrishnan, an official associated with the Panchayat Raj.
The Centre was inaugurated by Odisha principal secretary of Panchayati Raj D K Sing, Skill Development Authority’s chairman Subroto Bagchi and its director Rajesh Patil.

Speaking about the Centre, Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society’s executive director B N Das said that it would take care of the issues pertaining to healthcare, migration and other workplace problems.

