Rajiv Gandhi assassination: Convict Perarivalan​'s mother hails Tamil Nadu Government recommendation

The decision for the recommendation to Governor Banwarilal Purohit was made in a cabinet meeting led by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami.

Published: 10th September 2018 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Arputhammal

Arputhammal, mother of Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (File | EPS)

By ANI

CHENNAI: Hours after the Tamil Nadu cabinet recommended the release of all the seven convicts in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, mother of one of the convicts thanked the state government and said, "my struggle is now bearing fruit".

Mother of convict A G Perarivalan, Arputhammal, who met with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami today, said, "My 28 years of struggle is now bearing fruit. Today I met Chief Minister he assured me that all the convicts would be released after the governor accepts our recommendation. I strongly believe this will happen and the governor will accept the decision. I thank Tamil Nadu government which despite being a holiday today met me and recommended the resolution to the Governor."

She further requested everyone to not give any political angle to the development and said, "I request, please don't politicise this matter. It is a fact that even Rahul Gandhi himself has made clear his point on the release of convicts. The Congress had offered us legal assistance in doing so."

Earlier in the day, the Tamil Nadu cabinet recommended Governor Banwarilal Purohit the release of all the seven convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. The decision for the recommendation to Governor Banwarilal Purohit was made in a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Palaniswami.

This comes days after the Supreme Court asked the Tamil Nadu government to approach the Governor to consider the mercy petition of Perarivalan.

All the seven convicts - Nalini, Perarivalan, Murugan, Santhan, Robert Pious, Jayakumar and Ravichandran are serving life terms and had been in jail for the last 27 years.

