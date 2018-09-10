Tamil Nadu: Hotel to pay man Rs 21,000 for cancellation of booking

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Haridwar-based hotel has been told by the District Consumers Disputes Redressal Forum of South Chennai to pay `21,000 as compensation to a city resident 11 years after it unilaterally cancelled a room booking made by the resident and also failed to reimburse the money.

The matter dates back to August 2007 when V Mohan Babu had booked a room in Ginger Hotels located at Haridwar, Uttarakhand for a day from August 15 to 16 and paid `999 through online booking. When he arrived at the hotel at 5 am on August 16, he was informed by the management that the booking was treated as ‘No Show’ and was cancelled.

“I was made to book another room at the same cost and they assured me that the previous amount would be refunded. But I did not receive any such refund,” said Babu in his complaint. The hotel, a TATA enterprise, in its defense, said that as the man did not state anything about the expected time of arrival and had not occupied the room till August 16 morning, the booking was cancelled according to the check-in and check-out time. But the forum dismissed this justification given by the hotel.