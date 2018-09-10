Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Two car plant staff arrested for stealing SUVs

Police have arrested two employees of Renault-Nissan manufacturing facility for stealing two brand new SUVs using fake out-pass and selling it in the market.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Police have arrested two employees of Renault-Nissan manufacturing facility for stealing two brand new SUVs using fake out-pass and selling it in the market using duplicate number plates in January this year.

“The arrested were identified as P Mohamed Ashraf (28) of Kundrathur and M Arun Kumar (27) from Tondiarpet. Both had been working as technicians at Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Limited plant in Oragadam in the Kancheepuram district. The two vehicles, which were in the company yard on January 7, were found missing on January 22, when the company officials were supposed to deliver them to showrooms. The management lodged a complaint with the Oragadam police,” said an investigation officer.

Nearly eight months later, the police arrested the two and recovered two Duster cars from the suspects.
Police said, “Mohamed Ashraf, who had access to vehicles in the parking yard, had made forged out-pass to take the vehicles from the yard and later parked them with the staff vehicles. Then he fixed fake number plates on them to take them out of the facility. He had sold one vehicle to Arun Kumar from Chennai for `6 lakh.”

“Enquiry within the company and police investigation led to the arrest of the two, who had worked for more than seven  years in the company,” said police.

