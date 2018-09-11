Home States Tamil Nadu

I-T department told to find out if there was any will executed by Jayalalithaa

The matter relates to the wealth-tax assessment for 1997-98 which was not submitted by Jayalalithaa.

Published: 11th September 2018 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

The late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The second bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Income Tax department to ascertain by September 26 whether there was any legal heir or will executed by former Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary J Jayalalithaa before her death on December 5, 2016.

The bench of Justices Huluvadi G Ramesh and K Kalyanasundaram gave the direction, when the appeal from the IT department challenging the order of its Appellate Tribunal in condoning the delay of 2,255 days and setting aside the revision order of the Commissioner of Wealth Tax, came up for hearing on Monday.

The matter relates to the wealth-tax assessment for 1997-98 which was not submitted by Jayalalithaa.he department first made an order of determining the net wealth at `4.67 crore on March 27, 2000.

However, based on the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption’s investigation, the wealth tax officials found that the value submitted in the assessment by Jayalalithaa was erroneous. The value of gold and silver jewels worth about `3.83 crore were shown as `1.85 crore. The investment in the construction of the residential property at Poes Garden at `58.52 lakh and the construction of the farmhouse at Hyderabad by spending `11.72 lakh were not shown.

Challenging the revised assessment after a delay of 2,255 days, the former CM filed an appeal before the ITAT which had condoned the delay and allowed the appeal. Challenging the order, the IT department has filed the present appeal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jayalalithaa AIADMK Income Tax

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
Petrol should not be sold at more than Rs 40 per litre: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister for IT and Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad . (File photo| PTI)
Will Rahul Gandhi take responsibility of child’s death in Bihar amid bandh: BJP
Gallery
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses during 'Bharat Bandh' protest called by Congress and other parties against fuel price hike and depreciation of the rupee in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Congress, opposition parties hold nation-wide protests against fuel price hike