ISPs restrained from uploading 'Seema Raja'

Justice M Sundar granted the injunction while passing interim orders on an application arising out of a civil suit from 24 AM Studios of Nungambakkam, on Monday.

Published: 11th September 2018 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Madras High Court has restrained the internet service providers (ISPs) from unauthorisedly copying, transmitting, communicating or making available or displaying or releasing or showing or uploading or downloading or exhibiting or playing and/or in any manner communicating through their services the Tamil feature film ‘Seema Raja’ starring Sivakarthikeyan and Samanta Akkineni.

Justice M Sundar granted the injunction while passing interim orders on an application arising out of a civil suit from 24 AM Studios of Nungambakkam, on Monday.The film is scheduled for release on September 13.According to advocate Vijayan Subramaniyan, before the ISPs are allowed to distribute a movie apart from the movies already being broadcast by the broadcasters, they are required to take a licence from the producer of the movie or the copyright-holder as the case may be. 

But, the ISPs, in this case, are not licensed by the plaintiff company to distribute or broadcast its movies  including the upcoming movie ‘Seema Raja’.Subramaniyan prayed to the court to restrain the defendants, numbering 37 ISPs, from infringing on the rights of the plaintiff and sought to block all websites/web pages including websites’ sting contents that relate to its copyright of the film.

