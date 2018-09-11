Home States Tamil Nadu

New ICT policy to woo investors to Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu’s new Information and Communication Technology policy aims to attract investment from IT companies by setting up Special Economic Zones in Tier-II cities.

Published: 11th September 2018 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

CM Palaniswami releases ICT-2018 policy at the secretariat on Monday; Deputy CM O Panneerselvam, IT Minister M Manikandan are also seen | D SAMPATHKUMAR

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s new Information and Communication Technology policy aims to attract investment from IT companies by setting up Special Economic Zones in Tier-II cities.The policy, released by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday, provides 20 different incentives including fiscal incentives, capital subsidies, tax exemptions, relaxation of FSI, among other things, for the IT companies. The policy also aims to widen the scope of MSMEs and start-ups.

The policy was released at an interaction meet on ‘Employability and placement opportunities for engineering graduates.’ Members from various chambers of commerce, investors and heads of educational institutions were present at the meet.“I would appeal to the captains of industries present here to extend your continued support by way of fresh investments in industries and MSME sectors in the State,” said Palaniswami, in a statement issued by the Department of Information and Public Relations. 

The policy, drafted by the Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu Limited (ELCOT), gives more thrust to new verticals including animation, gaming, digital entertainment and e-commerce. The CM said that Tamil Nadu is known for its educated workforce and this asset must be made use of by investors.The policy has also provisions for incubating start-ups and creating research parks. Awards for promoting Green IT industry and single-window facility for early clearance from agencies concerned form part of this policy.

The Tamil Nadu government is setting up ELCOSEZ, an IT and ITeS Special Economic Zone in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchy, Salem, Tirunelveli and Hosur to act as the destinations of choice for attracting investments in the segment within the state.Land has been allocated to various companies, including Wipro, HCL, Ford Motors, Cognizant Technologies Solutions, Sutherland Global Services Ltd under these SEZs and these companies are operating with thousands of employees working from these facilities.

Vision for ICT Policy 2018
1 To make Tamil Nadu number one State in IT sector and choice for foreign investors
2 To create largescale employment for skilled labours in State
3 To make TN a cost-effective investment destination
4 To encourage new entrepreneurs to establish data warehouse for startups
5 To facilitate growth and usage of Tamil computing

