‘Statements on Jayalalithaa’s health released by government’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government released the press statements on the health condition of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa during her hospitalisation, Apollo Hospitals’ counsel Maimoona Badsha told media on Monday, quoting IAS officer A Ramalingam, former secretary to Jayalalithaa, who deposed before the Arumughaswamy commission.

Badsha had cross-examined the IAS officer during the inquiry into the circumstances that led to the death of the late CM. “Press statements released by Apollo Hospitals with respect to the medical condition of Jayalalithaa during her 75 days hospitalisation in the Apollo Hospitals were released by the government through its own Information and Public Relations department,” Badsha said, quoting Ramalingam’s statements made during the cross-examination.

Ramalingam was a secretary to Jayalalithaa when she was hospitalised between September 22 and December 5, 2016. Quoting his statements, Badsha claimed that as Jayalalithaa was covered by Z-plus security, a private hospital could not issue statements on her health to the public domain. “The officer admitted all bulletins were released by Information and Public Relations department,” claimed Badsha.