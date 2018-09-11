Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Statements on Jayalalithaa’s health released by government’

Badsha had cross-examined the IAS officer during the inquiry into the circumstances that led to the death of the late CM.

Published: 11th September 2018 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

Late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government released the press statements on the health condition of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa during her hospitalisation, Apollo Hospitals’ counsel Maimoona Badsha told media on Monday, quoting IAS officer A Ramalingam, former secretary to Jayalalithaa, who deposed before the Arumughaswamy commission. 

Badsha had cross-examined the IAS officer during the inquiry into the circumstances that led to the death of the late CM. “Press statements released by Apollo Hospitals with respect to the medical condition of  Jayalalithaa during her 75 days hospitalisation in the Apollo Hospitals were released by the government through its  own Information and Public Relations department,” Badsha said, quoting Ramalingam’s statements made during the cross-examination. 

Ramalingam was a secretary to Jayalalithaa when she was hospitalised between September 22 and December 5, 2016. Quoting his statements, Badsha claimed that as Jayalalithaa was covered by Z-plus security, a private hospital could not issue statements on her health to the public domain. “The officer admitted all bulletins were released by Information and Public Relations department,” claimed Badsha. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jayalalithaa Apollo Hospitals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
Petrol should not be sold at more than Rs 40 per litre: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister for IT and Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad . (File photo| PTI)
Will Rahul Gandhi take responsibility of child’s death in Bihar amid bandh: BJP
Gallery
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses during 'Bharat Bandh' protest called by Congress and other parties against fuel price hike and depreciation of the rupee in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Congress, opposition parties hold nation-wide protests against fuel price hike