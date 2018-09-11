Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: 35 government quota BDS seats, 505 management seats in self-aided colleges lie vacant

At the end of the counselling, 35 government quota BDS seats and 505 management seats  in self-financing colleges remained vacant.

Published: 11th September 2018 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: At the end of the counselling, 35 government quota BDS seats and 505 management seats in self-financing colleges remained vacant.

The selection committee of the Directorate of Medical Education wound up the counselling on Monday. “It was the end of the counselling. We had called candidates with just NEET pass marks to fill the seats. But, the candidates preferred only MBBS seats. They were even ready to take NEET next year for it. So, BDS seats remained vacant. The remaining seats will be surrendered back to the colleges concerned,” said selection committee Secretary Dr G Selvarajan.

On Monday, 318 candidates attended the counselling for government quota BDS seats in self-financing colleges, and 237 seats were allotted and there were 35 vacant seats. For management quota seats, 65 candidates attended, and 64 were allotted seats and 505 seats remained vacant. 

The selection committee invited applications from candidates last month for government quota seats in self-financing dental colleges and management seats after seats were not filled. The committee notification had said candidates with not less than 119 NEET marks can attend the counselling in general category and for the SC/ST/OBCs, UG NEET 2018 score should be not less than 96.The counselling to fill BDS government quota  and management seats in self financing dental colleges was held from August 27 to 30.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BDS Medical NEET

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
Petrol should not be sold at more than Rs 40 per litre: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister for IT and Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad . (File photo| PTI)
Will Rahul Gandhi take responsibility of child’s death in Bihar amid bandh: BJP
Gallery
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses during 'Bharat Bandh' protest called by Congress and other parties against fuel price hike and depreciation of the rupee in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Congress, opposition parties hold nation-wide protests against fuel price hike