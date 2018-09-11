Tamil Nadu: 35 government quota BDS seats, 505 management seats in self-aided colleges lie vacant

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: At the end of the counselling, 35 government quota BDS seats and 505 management seats in self-financing colleges remained vacant.

The selection committee of the Directorate of Medical Education wound up the counselling on Monday. “It was the end of the counselling. We had called candidates with just NEET pass marks to fill the seats. But, the candidates preferred only MBBS seats. They were even ready to take NEET next year for it. So, BDS seats remained vacant. The remaining seats will be surrendered back to the colleges concerned,” said selection committee Secretary Dr G Selvarajan.

On Monday, 318 candidates attended the counselling for government quota BDS seats in self-financing colleges, and 237 seats were allotted and there were 35 vacant seats. For management quota seats, 65 candidates attended, and 64 were allotted seats and 505 seats remained vacant.

The selection committee invited applications from candidates last month for government quota seats in self-financing dental colleges and management seats after seats were not filled. The committee notification had said candidates with not less than 119 NEET marks can attend the counselling in general category and for the SC/ST/OBCs, UG NEET 2018 score should be not less than 96.The counselling to fill BDS government quota and management seats in self financing dental colleges was held from August 27 to 30.