Tamil Nadu: Drunk men attack cop for checking car

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A traffic constable was allegedly attacked by two drunk men who also snatched his cell phone during a vehicle check at Guindy on Sunday night. A senior police officer said that around 8.45 pm, a speeding car rammed a two-wheeler at the Concord Showroom Junction and sped away. “A traffic constable on the spot alerted his team stationed at Little Mount and when the speeding car reached the area, constable Prakash intercepted it,” said the officer.

As the car was involved in accident, Prakash was transferring the case to the Guindy traffic investigation team when two drunk men riding a motorbike happened to be there and picked up a fight with Prakash for conducting vehicle check. “In the melee, the men attacked the constable, tore his shirt, snatched his cell phone and escaped,” added the officer. A case has been registered by the Guindy police and further investigations are on to nab the suspects.