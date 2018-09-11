Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu governor urged not to delay order to release Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts

Published: 11th September 2018 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Governor should issue an order without delay to release the seven convicts imprisoned for 27 years in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, based on the recommendation of the state Cabinet, said Pazha Nedumaran, president, Tamilar Desiya Munnani and R Nallakkannu, CPI leader.

Addressing media here on Monday, they said the Cabinet had recommended to the Governor to release the seven convicts, who had been wrongly punished in the assassination case. Several judges of the High Courts and the Supreme Court have also expressed their wishes to release them at the earliest. Human rights activists, social activists and political parties too have extended their support to release them. Hence, the Governor  should take steps to release the convicts, they said.

The decision has been taken by the Cabinet based on Article 161 and hence, there is no need to delay action and the Governor can’t reject recommendation, Nedumaran and Nallakanu said.“Though there is no time-frame to take a decision on this issue, the Governor should take it immediately as a humanitarian gesture as the convicts have already spent 27 years in jail, following a wrong judgment. Besides, the state government should take steps to help them start a new life after released from the prison. We urge the Governor to release them without giving room for any controversy,” the two leaders said.

Cabinet recommends
The State Cabinet had recommended to release the seven convicts in the  assassination case of former PM Rajiv Gandhi

