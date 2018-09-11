Yogendra Yadav says GEC is to serve corporates, not the public

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government is serving the interests of corporate companies and not people, said Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav, speaking to reporters on Monday. Yadav was recently detained by police in Tiruvannamalai, when he was travelling with his colleagues in the State to meet farmers affected by the Chennai-Salem eight-lane green corridor project.

“The project doesn’t look like one meant for local development but for some other metro city,” he said, adding that project was not envisaged to serve public interest. Claiming that he had personally experienced police high-handedness on the issue, he said that government should ensure transparency in the project and allow a wider public debate unbiased without favouring private players.

“The various issues raised by people need further investigation and public groups and other non-profit organisations should involve in this,” he said, adding that more political parties and organisations should fight for rights and transparency.Earlier in the day, Yadav met Makkal Needhi Maiam founder-president Kamal Haasan and thanked him for extending support when he was detained.

Opposed by farmers

The proposed expressway connecting Salem and Chennai is being opposed by a section of farmers and landowners who do not want to lose their land